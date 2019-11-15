DPM Heng lauds Sikh community

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat with members of the Sikh community at the Central Sikh Temple last Sunday. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

AMRITA KAUR

Over the last 200 years, the Sikh community has contributed greatly to Singapore, guided by the teachings of Guru Nanak and their core beliefs of hard work and selfless service, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said last Sunday at the Central Sikh Temple in Towner Road.

He was speaking to over 1,000 members of the Sikh community, who were paying homage to the founder of their religion Guru Nanak, on the occasion of his 550th birth anniversary.

The three-day event was celebrated in all seven Sikh temples in Singapore as well as across the world.

Mr Heng, who sportingly donned a dark blue turban for the occasion, said a key contribution of the Sikh community is promoting racial and religious harmony.

He noted that earlier this year, in conjunction with the inaugural International Conference on Cohesive Societies, all seven Sikh temples, along with 250 other religious organisations, affirmed their shared Commitment to Safeguard Religious Harmony.

"The Sikh community has also been very welcoming to those of other religions, taking the initiative to create opportunities for others to learn more about their culture," Mr Heng said, as he commended the actions of the Young Sikh Association (YSA) for their response to an influencer's post in September describing two Sikh men donning turbans as "huge obstructions" at the Singapore Grand Prix concert.

"Many netizens had reacted angrily to her post because they felt that she had been insensitive and disrespectful towards the Sikh community. But, instead of taking offence, the YSA chose to reach out to the young lady. They invited her to spend the day with them (in this temple) to learn more about Sikh beliefs, traditions and culture," said Mr Heng.

"Through this response, you turned a potentially divisive incident into an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding and respect."

He also reiterated the Sikh community's contributions in building a diverse and vibrant Singapore.

He singled out Sikhs such as the late Dr Sarban Singh, who was the first Sikh local medical practitioner in Singapore, the late Justice Choor Singh, who was a judge of the Supreme Court, Mr Jarmal Singh, who captained the national rugby team when it was awarded Team of the Year in 1978, Mr Karan Singh Thakral, a successful entrepreneur who is currently Singapore's non-resident Ambassador to Denmark, and Professor Berinderjeet Kaur, one of Singapore's leading mathematics educators who also chairs the Singapore Khalsa Association Ladies' Wing.

"Apart from personal and professional achievements, the Sikh community has also been generous in serving those in need - not just within your community, but beyond," Mr Heng said.

He pointed out Guru Nanak's concepts of langar (equality and service to all through provision of free food at the temples, regardless of race and religion) and sewa (selfless service) and said that "these teachings remain deeply rooted in the Sikh community, and continue to be key pillars of the Sikh faith and way of life".

As part of the year-long celebrations to mark the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak, the Sikh community launched the Sewa Pledge Initiative earlier this year where Sikhs collectively pledged to contribute 550,000 volunteer hours.

"This is especially impressive for such a small community," said Mr Heng.

"Many Sikhs, of all ages and backgrounds, have generously volunteered their time and effort in activities ranging from helping out at homes for the aged to showing appreciation for migrant workers," he said.

As a show of support for the ongoing Sewa Pledge, Mr Heng took part in volunteer service by serving food to the congregation last Sunday.

During his time at the temple, he also met Sikh leaders, toured the temple and interacted with members of the community.

Former Young Sikh Assocation committee member Jagpreet Singh told Mr Heng that the "neatly tied turban looked good on him, to which he responded with a beaming smile and a thank you".

The 24-year-old advisory associate with Ernst and Young said: "Seeing political figures don the turban enthusiastically is always heartening. It's a good indication of racial harmony and the respect they give the Sikh identity."

Mr Jaspreet Singh Chhabra, chairman of the Silat Road Sikh Temple who served vegetarian food to the congregation alongside Mr Heng, said it was a "great honour and a warm experience to serve langar with him".

In particular, he liked Mr Heng's speech. "It was in line with Guru Nanak's teaching of mutual love, truthfulness, brotherhood and righteousness," said the 62-year-old.

- Mr Jagpreet Singh (third from Mr Heng's left)