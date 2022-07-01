DPM Wong launches Forward Singapore

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday called on Singaporeans to offer ideas to shape the future of Singapore, which he described as at a crossroads post-Covid-19.

Their contributions will be part of a Forward Singapore road map to be released in the middle of next year, which will set out both policy recommendations and how various parts of society can better contribute to the nation's shared goals, based on its values of a united people and a society that is just and equal.

"I hope to see a society and system that benefits many, not a few; that rewards a wide variety of talents, not a conventional or narrow few; that values and celebrates all individuals for who they are and what they can achieve; and provides all with opportunities to do better throughout their lives," he said.

Mr Wong, who took on the role of Deputy Prime Minister on June 13, was addressing unionists at a dialogue organised by the National Trades Union Congress at the NTUC Centre at One Marina Boulevard.

The year-long Forward Singapore exercise will be led by Mr Wong. It will have six pillars headed by his fellow fourth-generation leaders, in areas such as jobs, housing and health.

The Straits Times