Dresses and jewellery to dazzle in

Models in dresses and saris from Jinder's, Sparks Enterprises and Seven Senses and jewellery from Jewel Box and Abiramee Jewellers. PHOTO: JSSTUDIOZ

Deepavali this year is being celebrated with more enthusiasm and grandeur, given that it is happening for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic, said Ms Soniyah Sidhu, owner of leading Indian fashion shop Jinder's Singapore.

"Everybody wants to amp up their style quotient and we cater to all clients who are looking for affordable stylish outfits," she added. "For our walk-in customers, we select for them outfits that reflect their personality."

She gave the example of Ms Sippy Sujan, who is "super-stylish and unique in her own way".

"So, we gave her a beautiful mint-green lehenga, a very unique colour that makes her stand out and yet looks classic," said Ms Soniyah.

"For Ms Deepali Satpute, we gave her a wine-coloured pre-draped sari that reflects her personality, which is chic and classy."

Jinder's also teamed up with Empaar to provide a men's line for Deepavali.

Sparks Enterprises' Shoba Nanwani pointed out that three-piece fusion pant ensembles and drape-skirt fusions are popular this year. "These outfits are bright, modern and offer a unique fusion look, fitting in perfectly with this year's much awaited 'Happy Deepavali' spirit," she said.

Seven Senses owner Anupama pins faith on a Bandhni Benarasi sari in dual tones. "A sari is forever. As one of the most versatile and traditional garments, the sari remains the chosen attire for every Deepavali," she said.

"Sari represents the joy and purity of the festival like no other outfit."

Jewel Box co-founders Sangeeta More and Vinod More believe Deepavali this year has a charm like never before. "We are blessed to be able to celebrate with a larger group of friends and family, attend community events and have lots of fun," said Mrs Sangeeta. "So we should also wear jewellery that is heart-warming."

She suggested wearing Chaandbali's Mughal-inspired, earrings set (left, in photo) with polki diamonds and genuine pearls.

"These earrings were set using the traditional art of jadau," she said.

"Wear these show-stoppers and complement them with maang tika and you are all set to dazzle this Deepavali."

Mr Vinod pointed to the necklace and earrings (third from left in photo) made in Jaipur, encrusted with rubies and polki diamonds and topped with an enamel crocodile.

"Crocodiles are considered guardians and hence protects the wearer," he said. "The centrepiece is strung with tiny seed pearls, which gives it a more contemporary look."

He also recommended the diamond necklace and earrings worn by Ms Sippy Sujan. "These are new and have the look and feel of lace, with 1,277 small and big diamonds weighing 25 carats, he said."

Abiraame Jewellers' owner Palaniappan Arunachalam prefers Kolkata-designed jewellery and uncut diamonds.

"Kolkata-designed jewellery is meant for special occasions and have colourful enamels that will match any sari," he said.

"Uncut diamond jewellery is mostly worn by Bollywood stars and will match any Deepavali dress."