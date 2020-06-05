Drive-through swab test facility

As Singapore ramps up coronavirus-testing efforts, the first drive-through testing facility has been launched at One Farrer Hotel, which has been repurposed as a temporary hospital facility. Apart from getting their Covid-19 test swabs while seated in their cars, people can opt to use swab booths nearby. The Health Promotion Board has partnered the hotel's neighbouring Farrer Park Hospital for the initiative. Temasek Foundation said it has worked with its partners - healthcare providers OneCare Medical, Parkway Pantai and The Farrer Park Company - to conduct swabs at various venues, as part of the nationwide effort to increase capacity for swab testing.

The Straits Times