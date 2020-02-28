Kavi the Lion Heart

Kavi Kumar with other members of the Wen Yong dragon and lion dance troupe. PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

K. JANARTHANAN

A Singapore Indian with a passion for lion dance, Kavi Kumar speaks happily about waning prejudices and growing interest in other cultures.

Currently a member of the Wen Yong dragon and lion dance troupe, the 32-year-old is not only a performer but also a mentor to its younger members, including Chinese and Malays.

"We are all like family here. There is no room for differences in race and religion," a beaming Kavi said.

He remembers being interested in the lion dance from the age of three.

"Seeing me react enthusiastically whenever I saw lion dance performances, my parents bought me a mini-lion dance suit. I recall prancing around excitedly in that suit, and my neighbours would give me hong bao (money packets)," he said.

Eventually, at the age of 13, he decided to join a dance troupe based in Yishun.

"Although the troupe agreed to admit me, some of its members did treat me differently and were not friendly. At times, I was left to myself," he said.

After several months, Kavi left the group because of "family commitments".

At the time, he thought it was not practical for him to pursue his passion and gave it up. In 2008, he joined a friend's Urumi (Indian percussion ensemble) group but quickly left.

"I was cajoled by my friends to join, but I simply wasn't interested," he said.

"Be it hobby or career, only passion can sustain a pursuit."

It was not until 2015 that he returned to his passion.

A self-professed enthusiast for both Hindu and Chinese folk spirituality, he was invited to join a lion dance troupe in 2015 by the head priest of a small Chinese shrine that he visited.

"By then, I was considerably more confident and sure about my passion than I was as a teenager. I renewed my commitment to the art form and decided to continue lion dancing no matter what," he said.

In contrast to the lukewarm treatment from his first group, the experience with Wen Yong has been far more pleasant.

Kavi said the group embraced him fully, unconditionally.

Visible racial differences were acknowledged via quips and cheeky calls of "anneh" and "thambi", but Kavi said there was no resentment harboured by any member.

"Like all groups of people, we may have differences at times, but we will reconcile at the end of the day," he said. His teammates, he said, enjoy Indian dishes cooked by him and his wife - especially chicken curry and briyani.

However, they are also very accommodating when he fasts or eats only vegetarian food for long spells, as he goes on the Sabarimala pilgrimage in Kerala every year.

Speaking about the various forms of lion dance, which originated in different regions of China, he said: "There are the Northern Lions and the Southern Lions. The latter are more commonly performed in Singapore, largely because most of the Chinese diaspora here is descended from the south-eastern coast of China."

Fitness, regular practice and proper coordination with percussionists and co-performers are needed to perform well.

"That is why the other team members and I rotate our dance positions from time to time," he said.

He also knows how to play the Chinese drum.

Currently employed as a funeral adviser at Rajoo Casket, Kavi admitted the strain of trying to strike a balance between his hobby and his work and family commitments.

During non-festive seasons, he trains twice a week and performs for community, corporate and charity events, sometimes for free.

Over the Chinese New Year month, however, his schedule can be gruelling.

To commit to more than 30 performances during the New Year month and daily rehearsals, he needs to take long stretches of leave.

Kavi pursues his passion with a zeal, no matter what it entails.

"My passion has given me a belief that I can work things out somehow. Even when I am sick, I go out to perform, resting at intervals. For the truly passionate, pain is not a consideration," he said.

Married last year after a four-year courtship, he described his wife as "extremely supportive".

He intends to pass his skills down to his children when he becomes a father. "I hope it will be a tradition," he quipped.

He finds people less prone to judge his hobby now than before.

"Back in my teens, my Indian acquaintances did see my interest as strange, even eccentric.

"However, now I am approached by my Indian friends to teach Chinese dances to their children. The attitude in our community has definitely changed," he said.

He hopes people, especially Indians, will pursue their passions bravely and not be fettered by self-doubt and stereotypes.

"Be open-minded and do what you like. That is what I have learnt from my experience," he said.

