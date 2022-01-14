Driver arrested after threatening to run down security officer A 61-year-old man has been arrested for a rash act causing hurt, after he was filmed threatening to run down a security officer with his Bentley outside Red Swastika School on Tuesday morning.

A video circulating on social media showed the driver inching his white car forward a few times, pushing the security officer back despite being stopped from entering the primary school in Bedok.

Rescued vulture flies free The rare cinereous vulture, the first of its species to have flown to Singapore, finally flew away after a third release attempt on Wednesday morning.

This came after two tries to free the 7kg juvenile bird following its rescue and nursing back to health by staff from the Mandai Wildlife Group and National Parks Board (NParks).

The migratory bird was first sighted at Singapore Botanic Gardens on Dec 29.

Man charged with murder of pregnant wife David Brian Chow Kwok-Hun, 33, has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 30-year-old wife Isabel Elizabeth Francis, at a residential unit in Ang Mo Kio Street 23.

The police said they were alerted to a stabbing case on Tuesday at 7.35am.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman lying motionless. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A friend told The Straits Times that the woman told her she was pregnant. LTA awards contracts worth $861m to build MRT stations Construction of the Serangoon North and Tavistock MRT stations on the upcoming Cross Island Line (CRL) is expected to start in the second quarter of this year.

This comes after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) awarded two related civil contracts with a combined value of $861 million.

SIA extends expiry dates of frequent flyer miles Travellers who are part of Singapore Airlines' (SIA) frequent flyer programmes will get another extension to the expiry dates of their miles and statuses, amid ongoing border restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SIA said on Thursday that all KrisFlyer miles that are expiring in 2022 will be automatically extended by six months at a time, at the end of each period.

NEA: Burning smells not caused by haze or industrial incidents Burning smells reported over two days in east Singapore were not caused by hot spots in the region or local industrial incidents, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday evening,.

The agency added that it was responding to such reports from residents in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, and checks by it did not find any local industrial incident that would have contributed to the smell.