Dry fruits halwa

Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Makes: 15 pieces IngredientsCorn flour: ¼ cup Karupatti (palm jaggery): ¾ cup Ghee: 2 tblsp Chopped nuts (I used almonds, cashew nuts and pistachio): 1/3 cup Water: ¾ cup for corn flour and ½ cup for karupatti Method1) Grease a plate with ghee. Keep it aside. 2) Take a pan and pour ¼ cup corn flour into it. Add ¾ cup plain water and mix well. Make sure lumps are not formed. 3) Take ¾ cup karupatti in a bowl and add ½ cup water to it. Boil this mix till the karupatti melts. 4) Filter the syrup. Pour this into the pan and mix well with the corn flour. 5) Switch on the flame. Cook in a low flame. Stir continuously. 6) Once it becomes a mass, add ghee in intervals. When it turns glossy, add nuts. Mix well. 7) When the ghee starts to get soaked up, switch off the flame. Spread this on the greased plate. Let it sit for one hour. 8) Cut the halwa into desired shapes. NoteYou can also serve the halwa immediately - without giving it time to set. If you want to make the halwa more sweet, use one cup of palm jaggery.

Singapore-based Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen. com