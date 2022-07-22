Singapore passport is world's second-most powerful

The Singapore passport remains one of the most powerful in the world, tying for second place with South Korea's in allowing visa-free entry to 192 countries.

Japan's passport took top spot for enabling holders visa-free entry into 193 countries, according to the latest update of a worldwide index compiled by global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley and Partners.

Duo in altercation on Tuas Second Link out on bail

The driver and passenger of a Singapore-registered car, who allegedly got into an altercation at Tuas Second Link with another motorist, are out on bail after their arrest in Johor.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief Rahmat Ariffin told The Straits Times on Wednesday that the man and woman have returned to Singapore. He declined to say when they were released, but added that they have not been charged.

Ex-Sri Lankan leader Rajapaksa granted short-term visit pass

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa had entered Singapore on a private visit and was granted a short-term visit pass (STVP) at the point of entry, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday.

In response to media queries, the ICA said visitors from Sri Lanka who enter Singapore for social visits will generally be issued with an STVP with a duration of up to 30 days.

Those who need to extend their stay here may apply online for extension of their STVP. Applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis, said ICA.

Bomb threat at Evergreen Secondary turns out to be false

A bomb threat reported at Evergreen Secondary School on Thursday morning has been determined to be false by the police, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in a Facebook post.

A male teen is assisting in investigations, the police said.

Staff of the school in Woodlands alerted the police of a bomb threat at around 7.40am on Thursday.

Navy regulars who solicited donations were drunk

The two navy servicemen who were caught on video last month, posing as student volunteers to solicit donations from HDB residents had done so out of mischief under the influence of alcohol.

Both servicemen have expressed remorse over their actions, said the Ministry of Defence in a Facebook post on Thursday, in an update on the completion of investigations into the incident.

The two men, who were caught on a resident's video claiming to be "student volunteers" and asking for donations past midnight on June 25, were revealed to be navy regulars.

Three charged over explosion at Tuas workshop

Local firm Stars Engrg, its sole director Chua Xing Da and production manager Lwin Moe Tun were charged in a district court on Thursday over an explosion at the company's Tuas workshop last year. The incident killed three workers and injured seven others.

The company, which is in the business of installing fire protection systems, is accused of failing to take measures to ensure that its workers and the machinery at the workshop was safe.