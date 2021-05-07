E-book featuring Indian personalities launched

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Singaporean freelance journalist Soundara Nayaki Vairavan's interviews with prominent Indian politicians, leaders, ministers and diplomats were released in an e-book format virtually last Saturday.

"It is a compilation of interviews that I did for my e-magazines Online Voice and Sing-Ind over the past 20 years," said the 48-year-old (right). "Events attended by celebrities are also part of the e-book."

Among the distinguished people featured in the e-book are former Singapore President S R Nathan, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran and former diplomat K. Kesavapany.

India's former finance minister P. Chidambaram, former chief ministers M. Karunanidhi and Chandrababu Naidu and the current High Commissioner to Singapore Periasamy Kumaran also figure in it.

"I have always been lucky to get appointments with them," said Mrs Soundara Nayaki, who has worked as a part-time tutor at the National University of Singapore (NUS). "I either met them in Singapore or India."

She started Online Voice in 2001 and Sing-Ind in 2019 as platforms to express her views.

"As the interviews were well received, there were suggestions to make it into a book," said Mrs Soundara Nayaki, who is also the founder of Kalamanjari, an organisation that aims to promote Tamil classical music. "So I launched it as an e-book now."

Her 182-page book, A Harvest Of Inspiring Tales, was launched virtually by Mr Benji Dorji, a former Bhutanese diplomat who served as Bhutan's ambassador to the United Nations and European countries from 1991 to 1994.

It was followed by a panel discussion that included Ms Chitra Sankaran, associate professor in the Department of English Language and Literature at NUS, and Rajaram Ramasubban, registrar at NUS.