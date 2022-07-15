Economy loses growth momentum

The Singapore economy grew slower than expected in the second quarter this year, indicating weakening global and domestic demand for goods and services amid surging inflation.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) further tightened its policy stance, making room for a stronger Singapore dollar to douse the impact of rising global prices.

Analysts said disappointing growth data and MAS' surprise move show policy emphasis may have shifted to fight surging inflation rather than boost growth.

That follows a bout of bad news for export-driven Singapore from the world's largest economy. A surprise jump in the US inflation has boosted bets on bigger and more growth-restricting interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Singapore's gross domestic product grew 4.8 per cent year on year in the second quarter, led by the manufacturing sector, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in flash estimates on Thursday.

While the pace of growth was faster than the upwardly revised 4 per cent in the first quarter, it was weaker than the 5.4 per cent economists had expected in a Bloomberg poll.

Compared to the first quarter and on a seasonally adjusted basis, the economy posted zero growth in the second quarter, suggesting a significant loss of momentum.

OCBC chief economist Selena Ling said the flatlining quarter-on-quarter growth marks the slowest three-month period since the first quarter of 2020 which was the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Looking ahead, growth momentum may moderate further given recession and hard landing fears for the US, Euro zone and China that are clearly weighing on business and consumer confidence at this juncture," she said.

MTI in April maintained its 3-5 per cent economic growth forecast for 2022, but warned that the pace of expansion would likely come in at the lower half of the forecast range because of the impact of the war in Ukraine and China's strict Covid-19 lockdowns.