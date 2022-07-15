EduTech helps develop human skills

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Long-time friends Sunita Venkataraman and Faeza Sirajudin joined hands in 2019 to form the education technology company Face The Future, which designs activities and games focused on activating a specific 21st century skill, or what they call human skill.

These help individuals of all age groups, especially school students and teenagers, to enhance their mental well-being and thrive in a complex and unpredictable world.

Ms Sunita, 58, specialises in market and consumer insights and analytics, an area that has given her a ringside view of the changes that technology is bringing about in the workplace.

Ms Faeza, 48, who has been an educator since 1997, believes education has to be forward-minded to remain relevant in the changing world.

"Her business acumen and my education background made us the perfect pair for this venture, which straddles both education and the corporate world. So it just happened naturally," said Ms Faeza.

The pair noticed from their interaction with young people that teenagers' problem-solving skills and workplace resilience were on the decline.

"Young hires hardly took the initiative and were likely to quit the moment they were put out of their comfort zones," said Ms Sunita.

"They would tell me how much anxiety they were facing and that what they learnt in school could not prepare them for life.

"We realised that education had to transform to focus on human skills instead of pure academic content. The more we started exchanging ideas and exploring possibilities, the more convinced we were that if we wanted to see changes, we would have to make them happen ourselves."

Ms Faeza and Ms Sunita initially came up with Crackerjack Compendium - curated experiences for young people to activate their human skills and receive an evaluation.

It comprises the Crackerjack Convention, which is an annual event for young people to gather and activate their human skills via a series of interactive experiences.

They followed that up with the Crackerjack Collection, a series of board games that was fun, entertaining and could be played with family and friends. Each game focused on the development of a specific human skill and helped players work on the skills till they became second nature to the players.

Students benefit from the activation of the human skills and the freestyle learning allowed them to explore and find ways that worked best for them.

The first Crackerjack Championship, which is a board gaming tournament using the Crackerjack Collection of games, was held on April 16 at the NPS International.

Teams from Bartley Secondary School, NPSI and One World International School participated in two games - community building and competition.

The winners bagged trophies and gained valuable experience on how to showcase their human skills, which will also come in handy in the future.

The second Crackerjack Championship is scheduled from Dec 14 to 17.

"All our experiences allow for the activation of human skills simply because they are interactive," said Ms Sunita.

"We don't tell the young people how they should display these skills - we provide opportunities for them to try it out and see if it fits them."

Participants are evaluated based on self and peer assessment. They are given reports on how they performed across the various skills.

The reports highlight strengths but also point out gaps and provide constructive suggestions on how improvements can be made.

In Singapore, the company is working with some international schools that use its products in multiple spaces. They also do sessions for teachers to help them activate their human skills.

In India, Face The Future ran the Crackerjack Challenge for a foundation called MGFF (Multiples Good Faith Foundation) in May.

"We have even done corporate training in India, using the board games," said Ms Faeza.

"We call the company Face The Future because our vision is to give young people the skills they need to thrive as they face their unpredictable futures."

