Eight tips to succeed as an entrepreneur

AMIT GUPTA

Strip away the layers, and the reality is that an entrepreneur is simply a businessman.

Both have the same core responsibilities to their employees, customers, regulators and shareholders.

Except, I suppose, they have a licence to a funkier wardrobe!

I'm currently enjoying my second stint as an entrepreneur, with a fulfilling corporate career in between. Here are the eight things I've learnt: Don't do it because it seems cool You really have to feel this is what you want to do - you'll need a serious sense of purpose and courage of conviction.

Both options - rewarding corporate life and starting a venture - have their pros and cons. Be an entrepreneur if you feel that you will find it hard to face yourself 20 years later if you don't. We need our cheerleaders It is not a myth that entrepreneurship is a lonely journey. There are daily challenges you'll face that even your biggest well-wishers won't be able to comprehend.

But there is a place for your cheerleaders - who won't be able to join you for the actual game but will encourage and inspire you from the sidelines.

Making ramen work for you without taking sushi off your family's table It doesn't require a huge lifestyle change - but be sensible with your expenses and make your family feel secure. Because, when you feel insecure (and you will), they will be the ones to step in.

The costs that you can recalibrate fully are your personal costs. Simplicity in your personal life will also transcend into your business. Let it be known you're asking for help You may expect help from your network, whether it's with getting business, investments or hiring talent. If you want help, let people know, and be thankful.

There are three possible ways people respond: They want to help and do, they want to help but are unable to and they don't want to help.

Don't let that create a sense of disappointment. Reach out to your industry network - even if they can't help directly, they might know someone who can.

Sometimes, an external point of view is enough support. Run a company, not just the innovation Being innovative is great, but there are other business responsibilities.

Crucially, salaries need to be paid. Not all start-ups pay in stock options and free pizza. They need high performers who can deliver value to customers - and that comes at a cost. Build a team to last and take you through to the J-curve.

Also maintain basic hygiene such as tax and audit compliance, ensure you are protecting your IP and evaluate matters such as data privacy guidelines to protect your business and clients. It's all about your team Base your hiring principles on three mantras: Alignment to your value system, passion about achieving your vision and expertise.

Is expertise less important? No, but chances are if you're being truly disruptive, the expertise required doesn't exist yet. But with people who buy into your vision and are committed to their ethos, you have a better shot at creating magic together. An inspired team also looks after the customers. Show them the money To build and scale a disruptive business, you need capital - and no short amount of it. It is a full-on job function for a founder.

At an early stage, the investors take a punt on the founder - it all comes down to your ability to deliver. Guarding an investor's interest should be key, as in doing so, you're looking after yourself. Without the business plan, nothing moves A robust business plan is almost therapeutic when you start. The business plan is your "Bible", but you always add new verses and keep refining it.

It's the best way to distil the Vision, Mission and Purpose down to the Why, What and How for your teams - but it is also significant as a reference point for your progress review.

If you take the path of entrepreneurship, you will not feel you've worked a single day after you start the journey. It gets intertwined with your life.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Amit Gupta is CEO and founder of Ecosystm, a disruptive technology research and advisory firm.