Ekam wins bronze at JuniorSkills

Global Indian International School SMART Campus IBDP Year 1A student Ekam Singh (right) won the bronze medal at the recent JuniorSkills competition.

He participated in the IT Software Solutions for Business category at the event, which was hosted by India's National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The competition gave participants the opportunity to explore and exhibit their passion and expertise in 10 different skill-based categories, such as graphic design, innovative business ideas, painting and decorating, fashion technology, digital photography and solar energy.

There were three preliminary rounds and a grand finale. In each round, the contestants had to build an android application within four hours.

In the finale, they were challenged with tasks such as writing database Structured Query Language (SQL) queries.

from Global Indian International School