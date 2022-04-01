Electricity tariffs up 10%

Most households will pay higher electricity bills for the next three months, with the electricity tariff for the next quarter going up by about 10 per cent as the Russia-Ukraine war persists.

The electricity tariff for the period April 1 to June 30 will be 27.94 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), excluding the goods and services tax (GST), said grid operator SP Group on Thursday.

This is up from the current rate of 25.44 cents per kWh.

SP Group said households living in a four-room Housing Board flat, which typically consumes about 349kWh of electricity a month, can expect their average monthly electricity bill to go up by $8.73, excluding GST - almost double the increase in the previous quarter.

Next quarter's hike averages 9.9 per cent, or 2.49 cents per kWh, compared with the previous quarter, SP Group said.

"The increase is mainly due to higher energy cost arising from significantly higher global gas and oil prices exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine," it added.

In a separate statement on Thursday, City Energy said the gas tariff for households in the next quarter will rise to 21.66 cents per kWh, excluding GST, up from 20.21 cents per kWh.

"The increase is due to higher fuel and non-fuel costs compared with the previous quarter," said City Energy, which provides piped gas to more than 870,000 consumers.

In recent months, electricity prices have increased worldwide after gas prices hit record levels. This is due to a confluence of factors including unanticipated demand for gas from pandemic-recovery, severe weather events and reductions in the global gas supply.

While the global energy crisis was expected to ease as winter wanes, fears of production shortages in oil and gas have escalated since Russia invaded Ukraine five weeks ago.

Russia holds 12 per cent of the world's oil supply and 17 per cent of its natural gas.

Any disruption to gas and oil will affect countries reliant on gas imports such as Singapore, which depends on imported gas for about 95 per cent of its electricity needs.

The Straits Times