EMA extends measures to secure energy supply

Amid a continuing global energy crunch, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) is extending measures it had previously rolled out to secure Singapore's energy supply and stabilise energy prices to the end of March 2023, it said on Thursday.

At the same time, the EMA stressed that while it could not shield consumers from higher electricity prices, it was critical that the global volatility did not disrupt Singapore's electricity supply and impair the functioning of local energy markets.

The energy authority had in September last year put in place measures which included having a liquefied natural gas facility on standby, directing power generation companies (gencos) to maintain sufficient fuel for power generation, as well as modified market rules.

The EMA is also extending the Temporary Electricity Contracting Support Scheme (Trecs). The scheme cushions the impact of volatile prices in the wholesale electricity market on large electricity users, which include shopping malls and coffee shops. Trecs was rolled out in January to help non-residential accounts consuming at least 4MWh of electricity get fixed-price plans from gencos.

EMA said Sembcorp Power and Keppel Electric will continue to offer longer-term fixed price plans for consumers with average monthly consumption of 4MWh to 50MWh. The contracting window for July this year will open on Friday.

The authority added that it will continue to monitor the situation and consider extending the measures further if necessary, depending on the global energy situation and its impact on Singapore.

Singapore relies on imported natural gas for about 95 per cent of its electricity needs, and prices here have shot up since last September after gas prices started rocketing worldwide. This was sparked by increased economic activity following a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, along with cold winter months globally that depleted natural gas reserves. The Russia-Ukraine war has further exacerbated the risk of disruptions in gas and oil.

"Global gas prices have increased significantly due to high demand and tight gas supply. Energy markets are expected to remain volatile with the protracted conflict in Ukraine coupled with the seasonal increase in energy demand during the coming winter months," the EMA said in a statement.

The Straits Times