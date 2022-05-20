Empowering with love and arts

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Children from the Different Art Centre (DAC) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, will be performing magic, dance, music and shadowgraphy in a three-hour programme at Republic Polytechnic on Sunday.

The 13 are among more than 100 specially-abled children who have been trained at DAC, which was set up in 2019 to identify, sharpen and unleash raw talents through scientific methods involving various art forms.

DAC's unique curriculum has been recognised by UNICEF and other child development agencies in India.

Assessments by India's Institute of Communicative and Cognitive Neuro Science and the Child Development Centre showed that training in different art forms helped the children improve their adaptive behaviour, eye-hand coordination and social skills, making them confident and self-reliant. The reports also revealed that there was a remarkable change in their physical and mental health.

"These specially-abled children are not used to receiving appreciation from others. People avoid them and underestimate their abilities," said motivational leader Gopinath Muthukad, the celebrity magician behind DAC.

"Like any child, they also yearn for appreciation, which can improve their self-confidence.

"They are excellent performers and we want to show them that their world is not limited to DAC and they have many other opportunities."

Sunday's event is supported by the Singapore Malayalee Association. Its vice-president Sunu Sivadasan-Ghani said: "Recognising these children's talents, appreciating them and giving them opportunities are the best ways to bring them into the mainstream.

"We, along with other like-minded organisations, are looking into learning and adopting the tested methodology used by DAC to empower differently-abled children in Singapore."

This Sunday's Empowering With Love event will see the 13 DAC children performing outside India for the first time.

"As citizens of the world, it is our responsibility to acknowledge, enable and empower these children," said DAC's global ambassador Mohan Kumar, the Singapore-based CEO and managing director of Strides Pharma Global.

"The 'Muthukad model' has enriched the children and there is remarkable progress in their behaviour. Their confidence level and social skills are noteworthy and inspiring."

What: Empowering With Love When: May 22, 5.30pm Where: Republic Polytechnic Tickets can be bought at empowerwithlove.peatix.com