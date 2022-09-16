English or Singlish? Both also can!

KHUSH RANDHAWA

A couple I invited over for dinner complained that their seven-year-old had started saying "lah". As if the boy utters obscenities, the wife added: "Sometimes, he uses phrases like 'also can' and 'where got'".

That's Singlish - the colourful colloquial language of the streets. It has been described as Pidgin English or broken English but over time, the government's Speak Good English campaigns have evolved from trying to eradicate Singlish to accepting that properly spoken English and Singlish can co-exist.

The initial fear that foreigners would not understand us if Singlish became the lingua franca of the nation has abated since many Singaporeans can speak both.

Singlish is now part of Singaporean identity. The Infocomm Media Development Authority's free-to-air TV code still warns that the use of Singlish is permitted only in interviews "where the interviewee speaks only Singlish" but the interviewer must refrain from using it.

Despite this, the use of Singlish on TV has proliferated in comedies such as Under One Roof and Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd.

It has also gained a degree of legitimacy.

In March 2000, the Oxford English Dictionary started to include several "Singapore English" words in its online version. Today, there are even more Singlish expressions in both its online and printed versions.

The grammar of Singlish reflects that of local languages by doing away with most prepositions, verb conjugations and plural words.

It also borrows words from Malay, Mandarin, Hokkien and other Chinese dialects, and even Tamil - for example, the exclamatory Tamil word "aiyoh". It is similar to saying "dammit".

Here are seven common Singlish expressions and their meanings: 1. Act blur: To pretend to be innocent or ignorant. 2. Agak-agak: This Malay phrase means to give a rough estimate. 3. Boh chap: This Hokkien phrase translates to "don't care". 4. Catch no ball: To be absolutely clueless - just imagine a cricketer who is all butter fingers. 5. Chope: To reserve a place. 6. Die die must try: To describe something that's so good, you must try it no matter what. 7. Kiasu: FOMO - fear of missing out, such as overloading your buffet plate just in case the food runs out.

New Singlish phrases keep popping up. The majority of Singaporean males undergo National Service and some military expressions have also been incorporated.

There's "sabo", which is shortened from sabotage, and then there's "own time own target", which means to do things at your own pace.

With these phrases in your vocabulary, you can try your hand at speaking like a native.

"Don't scared lah!"

