Ex-India Chief of Naval Staff receives prestigious military award

Former India Chief of Naval Staff Sunil Lanba has been conferred Singapore's prestigious military award Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera) or Meritorious Service Medal (Military) by President Halimah Yacob. The retired admiral is the first military officer from India to receive the MSM(M).

Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen presented the award to ADM(Ret) Lanba at an investiture held at the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Thursday morning. The Indian was conferred the award for his outstanding contributions in enhancing the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy.

Under his leadership, both navies concluded the Bilateral Agreement for Navy Cooperation in November 2017 and the Implementing Arrangement for Mutual Coordination, Logistics and Services Support in June 2018. These established the framework for greater navy-to-navy interactions and expanded collaboration in areas of mutual interest such as submarine rescues, maritime-security information-sharing and logistics support.

With ADM(Ret) Lanba's support, both navies also commemorated the Silver Jubilee of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise in 2018 and successfully conducted the inaugural Singapore-India-Thailand Maritime Exercise (SITMEX) in September 2019. These professional exchanges have strengthened interoperability, deepened mutual understanding and trust between personnel from both militaries.