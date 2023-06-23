Ex-vape addict needs lung-washing twice

A medical procedure performed only three times in the last eight years in Singapore was used on the same patient twice after he developed a rare condition, which doctors suspect may be linked to his use of electronic cigarettes or vaporisers.

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) is the only hospital here that performs the whole lung lavage treatment to treat the lung disease, pulmonary alveolar proteinosis.

It occurs when excess protein, fats and other substances build up in air sacs of the lungs. This causes breathing difficulties and can lead to death due to respiratory failure or secondary infections.

The lung lavage patient endured the painful and difficult procedure in 2020 and again in 2021, after he had a relapse and started smoking and vaping again.

"It felt like I was hit by a bus (after the first round). My whole body was aching for four or five days after the procedure," said the 36-year-old.

He added that it took him nearly three months to recover and regain proper use of his lungs.

Dr Melvin Tay, a senior consultant at the department of respiratory and critical care medicine at SGH, said that during the recovery period, a patient may experience chronic fatigue.

This is because the muscles used for breathing may have atrophied, making them feel like they lack vigour.

The Straits Times