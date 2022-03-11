Exemplary storytelling during Weave-a-Tale

11 Mar 2022 00:00 | Updated at: 11 Mar 2022 08:55

Storytelling has been associated with children for ages.

To keep the tradition going and incite curiosity and love for reading among children, GIIS SMART Campus hosted Weave-a-Tale virtually on Feb 25.

Students from GIIS SMART Campus and GIIS East Coast Campus participated in this annual event.

The young, enthusiastic storytellers from both campuses - armed with their props - narrated wonderful tales.

While some stories gave the audience food for thought, others reinforced moral values.

The stories were judged on expression, confidence and presentation skills.

 
 
