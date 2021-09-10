Exhibition raises money for charity

Students who took part in the exhibition. PHOTO: GIIS

GIIS SMART Campus students recently organised an exhibition to raise funds for Project Smile, an organisation that offers social support, counselling and financial assistance to disadvantaged women.

The planning and execution were spearheaded by Omkar Sankar, Prarthak Sharma, Sainath Ananthalingam and Divyansh Tomar, with support from Ruchir Choudhary and Abhishek Prasad.

The sale featured about 150 items, including masks, candles and jewellery boxes costing between $3 and $60, which were designed by Project Smile's beneficiaries.

It was held at the Seminar Hall and saw children from grade 7 onwards and teachers buying the items.

About $1,400 was raised and proceeds were handed over to Project Smile. `The money will be used by the charity to empower women from low income families, single parents and those with mental health challenges.

The organisation offers training programmes in art, sewing and cooking.

This helps the women to develop new skills and earn income independently.

