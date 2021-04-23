Experts: 21-day SHN will pick up all Covid-19 cases from India

Requiring all travellers from India to be isolated for 21 instead of 14 days will help strengthen Singapore's defences against a new double mutant variant that appears to be more infections, experts said.

But they added that it is not yet necessary to ban flights from India - as some countries have done - or tighten guidelines on social and other gatherings.

Singapore announced new safety measures on Tuesday, including fewer approvals for foreigners who are not permanent residents coming from India, which is experiencing a second wave.

All travellers from India must now isolate for seven days at a residence after spending 14 days at a dedicated facility for those serving Stay-Home Notices (SHN)

"A 14-day quarantine or SHN would detect more than 98 per cent of Covid-19 cases, including those who were infected while on the plane," said Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, the vice-dean of global health at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

"A 21-day quarantine backed by specific tests would detect virtually all cases. However, that would impose a significant mental and financial cost to the traveller."

The new measures have come amid a recent rise in locally-transmitted cases and as a new three-person cluster here has just been linked to a 43-year-old Indian national who was probably reinfected in India.

The work pass holder, who was asymptomatic, had tested positive on arrival from India on Apr 2 but was discharged after a few days as he was considered no longer infectious. But he went on to infect his sister-in-law and her husband.

India's surging outbreak has prompted places such as Hong Kong and New Zealand to ban flights.

Infectious disease expert Leong Hoe Nam said that while banning flights is easy, it is about achieving a balance as there's also the need to support the economy and be compassionate in allowing family members to visit.

Flight bans provide just short-term relief said Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health. "If such flight bans were successful, we would have seen a much smaller Covid-19 footprint globally, given the number of flight bans and border closures in the early months of 2020," he said.

"What I suspect... is that these new variants that have emerged in one country are in fact already circulating in other countries.

"It's better to prevent virus variants from going on to seed uncontrollable community outbreaks with a comprehensive strategy that includes stricter border controls for travellers from India.

"This, together with the repeated testing that will be applied to such travellers, will greatly increase our ability to reduce any leakage into the community, such as what we have seen last week."

Prof Teo added that the 14-day quarantine was never able to catch 100 per cent of the cases.

"We know from the epidemiological data that there are people whose incubation period actually extends beyond 14 days, just that the chance of this happening is low," he said.

