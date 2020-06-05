Experts warn of hidden reservoirs of infections

With six out of the seven new community cases announced on Wednesday being asymptomatic, it is clear there are hidden reservoirs of Covid-19 infections in the community, experts said.

The circuit breaker is a success, but the country now needs to go to the next level and beat the virus completely, and one way is to work from home whenever possible and put up with the inconveniences of not being able to have face-to-face interactions, said Associate Professor Josip Car, director of the Centre for Population Health Sciences at Nanyang Technological University's Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine.

If working from home is not possible, precautionary measures such as safe distancing and wearing masks should be followed, he added.

People also need to be reminded constantly that the outbreak is ongoing and that is a reason Singapore's reopening is taking place in phases, said Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

"We have seen the example from South Korea that a single individual who went clubbing resulted in an infection chain affecting at least a hundred others," he added. "This reminds us that anyone may be infected and asymptomatic, but end up spreading the infection to many others."

The Straits Times.