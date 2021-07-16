Family support inspires mother of two

Ms Gangadevi Rountan in uniform and with her husband and children (far left). PHOTOS: GANGADEVI ROUNTAN, SCDF

VENGADESHWARAN SUBRAMANIAM

She holds a master's degree and has had a 14-year career with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Nothing has stopped Ms Gangadevi Rountan, a mother of two girls, from pursuing excellence.

Now, after working for 10 years as a hazmat specialist (detecting and containing hazardous chemicals and toxins) and more than four years as an instructor with the SCDF, she became a senior officer on June 30, after completing the 23rd Rota Commander Course.

The Lieutenant, along with 40 other officer cadets, will be posted to different fire stations, before tasked to tackle front-line incidents.

Ms Gangadevi told tabla! that she was initially hesitant to take the course as it meant spending little time with her family for five months.

She also had to compete physically and mentally with her course mates, most of whom are in their 20s.

However, the 34-year-old decided to take up the challenge after she received support from her daughters, Mysha, 11, and Mavisha, nine.

They promised her that they would behave and study hard in the absence of her supervision.

"Those in the course, including full-time national servicemen, were in their 20s," said Ms Gangadevi, the oldest in the cohort. "I needed resilience to compete with them in areas like physical fitness and learning. So, I was scared at first. I am a mother of two and I thought how was I going to keep up with them."

Although she had concerns about her age and fitness level, the course helped her lose 11kg and reach her physical peak.

She also used her vast experience with the SCDF to clinch the Best in Knowledge award.

Academically also Ms Gangadevi achieved a milestone in January this year: She completed her Master of Public Administration degree from Nanyang Technological University.

She said that her determination and hardworking nature from a young age helped her cross the line. But she also pointed out that her success would not have been possible without one key factor: Her family.

Her husband, an SCDF officer, took responsibility of the children while she did the leadership training programme.

They met when she joined the SCDF.

"I have a very understanding husband who encourages my ambitions," said Ms Gangadevi. "My family members are all part of my success.

"When my first child was born, that year was important for my degree. My mother took no-pay leave to take care of my child."

