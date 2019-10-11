Fashion statement

Indian designer Anita Dongre's latest range on display at the Gala Of Light fashion show. (Below) Organisers Bina Rampuria (in yellow) and Samia Khan (in green) with partners (from left) Ratika Mehra, Kay Iswaran, Minister S. Iswaran, Ravina Kirplani and Shamsa Van Keulen. PHOTOS: MELANGE

Indian designer Anita Dongre's latest range on display at the Gala Of Light fashion show. (Below) Organisers Bina Rampuria (in yellow) and Samia Khan (in green) with partners (from left) Ratika Mehra, Kay Iswaran, Minister S. Iswaran, Ravina Kirplani and Shamsa Van Keulen. PHOTOS: MELANGE

Deepavali arrived in Singapore three weeks early.

Glitter, glamour and gratitude was the theme of Gala Of Light, a charity ball and celebration of the Indian festival that took place last Friday at Marina Bay Sands.

Organised by entrepreneurs and friends Samia Khan and Bina Rampuria, it had a fashion show where clothes designed by noted Indian designer Anita Dongre were displayed by models.

The soiree also had a live auction of specially-curated experiences, like guest of honour S. Iswaran, Minister for Communications, singing on stage, dinner and an after-party featuring Bollywood DJ Suketu.

More importantly, the event raised funds and awaresses for Beyond Social Services (BSS) and Compassion Fund, charities dedicated to helping vulnerable children and youths.

"We tend to forget that even in a progressive nation such as Singapore, there is an underprivileged segment of society that needs support," said Samia, who deals in fashion wear through her company Melange.

"We wanted to raise more awareness and encourage the spirit of giving during Deepavali."

Set up in 1969 to support those who had been displaced by the Bukit Ho Swee fires, BSS now works with children and youths from less-privileged backgrounds with a mission to help them break the cycle of poverty.

Compassion Fund focuses on children whose families are thrown into crisis in the wake of an accident, death or major illness to the breadwinner.

About 300 people attended the gala, which raised $570,000, mainly from table sales, the live auction, sponsorships and donations. Anita's presence was a booster too for guests to open their wallets.

"Anita readily agreed to attend the event when she was approached," said Samia. "She wanted to support the cause and give back to the community. Now the gala will be held annually."

Samia and Bina chose to work with the top-notch Indian designer not only because of her stunning designs, but they were also captivated by her generous spirit.

"We have always been inspired by creativity," said Samia.

"Therefore, for this gala, we decided to use fashion as a vehicle to inspire people to give back to society. Her philanthropic work is celebrated as much as her artistry."

Through her sustainable line Grassroot, Anita, who counts the Duchess of Cambridge, aka Kate Middleton, and celebrities Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner among her clients, provides work for rural and underprivileged women artisans in India.

She works with around 600 artisans through Ahmedabad-based Self-Employed Women's Association, one of the numerous NGOs she collaborates with.

"India has such amazing crafts in every state and we work with NGOs to ensure that these artisans are employed," said Anita. "Rural economic development for women is a part of sustainability for me."

Her endeavour is to use traditional crafts on garments that would appeal to global sensibilities.

The intent is also to empower the craftspersons and revive several dying craft forms of the country.

She also runs the Anita Dongre Foundation, which works at the village level to form self-help groups.

Made with eco-friendly fabrics by the hands of women in remote Indian villages, Anita has merged the past with the present in a refreshing way.

Anita is a household name in India, known for her multiple lines, including her namesake bridal collection.

Her influence extends to her flagship stores in New York and Quatre Bornes, Mauritius. But her stock really rose after she received a royal push from the Duchess of Cambridge.

The duchess wore a Jaipur-inspired tunic dress from her Summer 2016 Love Notes Collection during a tour of India and Bhutan, launching Anita into the fashion stratosphere.

That dress is a must-have for many women even three years later.

"It definitely feels gratifying (that powerful and prominent women are wearing my designs)," said Anita.

"My clothes are for independent women with a strong mind of their own, a strong voice of their own."

The likes of Beyonce, Priyanka, Sophie and Hillary Clinton have all donned her clothing and jewellery, embracing the colour and craftsmanship of each piece.

But Anita's customer base is more than red carpet celebrities. She has redefined women's work-wear in India.

The designer has always believed that women should maintain their feminine identity.

By launching smart dresses and Indo-western outfits, she ensured that working women broke out of the stereotype of turning out in trousers and shirts at work.

She has also taken fashion to the masses. Her company now has over 1,000 sale points in more than 100 cities in India and overseas.

The House of Anita Dongre, which was founded in 1995 and has grown to four brands - contemporary line Global Desi, western wear brand AND, luxury brand Grassroot and jewellery line Pinkcity - is close to a Rs725 crore ($1.48 billion) entity.

Women in Singapore got a taste of Anita's festive range - fluid silhouettes, geometric shapes and pretty floral patterns - last Saturday when she put up her latest offerings for sale along with Melange at the Hilton hotel.

The 56-year-old was showing off her line in Singapore for the first time.

It included the Jaipur Love collection, inspired by the Indian city's exquisite architecture and unique blend of Rajputana and Mughal motifs.

Hundreds of women thronged the hall at the Hilton to pick pieces from her latest collection, which had a price range of $250 to $6,500 (ready to wear $250-$750, occasion wear $1,500 to $2,100 and bridal $5,500 to $6,500).

Said Ayesha Raj, an art consultant who took home a long dress and a matching dupatta: "Anita's my favourite designer. Her dresses are stylish, wearable and durable. They bring out the feminine aspect."

