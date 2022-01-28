Father taken by police to canal where boys' bodies were found

Xavier Yap Joun Houn being taken by the police to the canal near the Greenridge Crescent playground. PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Xavier Yap Joun Houn, 48, the father of twin 11-year-old boys who were found dead in a canal near the Greenridge Crescent playground, was taken by the police on Thursday to where their bodies were discovered.

Yap was charged on Monday with the murder of one of his sons, Ethan Yap E Chern. The other son was identified as Aston Yap Kai Shern.

At about 3.10pm on Thursday, Yap was seen arriving at the scene in a black van. He wore a red shirt and dark pants and walked with his head lowered.

He was also handcuffed and surrounded by about five police officers.

He was then taken to the canal, the area around which had earlier been cordoned off by the police.

Two officers were seen placing markers of arrows around the area.

One marker was placed at a nearby playground near an exercise machine, one placed in the canal, while another was placed on the stairs leading down to the canal.

The two boys were found in the canal, which is near a playground in Greenridge Crescent, between 4.23pm and 6.25pm last Friday.

Yap was arrested the next day.

The Straits Times