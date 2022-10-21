Festivities in full swing with Deepavali Bazaar

MONOLISA

The Deepavali Bazaar in Little India - recently listed by TimeOut as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world - is in full swing, with stalls offering an array of clothes, jewellery, home decor and food.

"I love shopping at the Deepavali Bazaar every year as it gets me in a festive mood," said housewife Sri Gnanam Solaimalai, 71.

"Though my children and grandchildren prefer to shop online, the real satisfaction comes only when I get to see and touch the items and bargain with shopkeepers.

"For me, it's not merely shopping but an experience with many treasured childhood memories."

This year, the stalls at the bazaar feature many unique creative items, such as colourful akal lamps, kolam, 1.8m toran, garlands, golden flowerpots and decorative plates studded with stones.

The usual items, such as embroidered pillows and covers, colourful rugs and carpets of all sizes and with unique prints are also available.

"Toran, money envelopes, transparent coloured lamps and clothes for gods are being sold in large quantities," said Ms Kalaiyarasi Marimuthu, co-founder of SK Trading, which carries decoration items.

"Wall hangings shaped like lotus flower and 'Happy Deepavali' posters are also very popular."

Maxi skirts and kurta with glass stones are fashion items that are selling well. The women are also going for light-weight silk sari with fancy pink and copper-coloured lace, tissue-lined lehenga and digital print blouses.

Despite the cost of items rising significantly this year, customers are still flocking the bazaar as this is the first "back to normal" Deepavali celebration after two years of restricted movements because of Covid-19, said Jayaram Creations owner David Selva Raju.

The Campbell Lane Deepavali Bazaar is not open this year but the storefronts have been extended to make up for it. They sell special Deepavali items such as colourful wall clocks with peacock patterns, lamps, posters and toran.

The top-floor shops at Tekka market are also stocked with a wide variety of clothing and accessories.

There are henna and food stalls, serving traditional delicacies and sweets, are pulling in the crowds at the Deepavali Bazaar.

And the panipuri (a street snack originating from north India) stalls appear to be a huge hit with visitors.

"Panipuri that is prepared right in front of your eyes is delicious. It gives you the energy to shop without getting tired easily," said customer Gayathri Renganathan.

