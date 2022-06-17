Fight against dengue stepped up

Project Wolbachia, one of the nation's weapons in the fight against dengue, will be expanded to 1,400 more Housing Board blocks from July, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Wednesday. This means the project will cover more than 300,000 homes - about 31 per cent of HDB blocks in Singapore.

This comes amid concerns that infections here will continue rising. Ms Fu said that weekly cases may soon cross 2,000.

She was delivering the keynote address at the fifth Asia Dengue Summit, which was organised by the Asia Dengue Voice and Action group.

As at June 14, more than 15,000 cases of dengue have been reported in Singapore in 2022.

The numbers are expected to rise even further as Singapore enters the traditional peak dengue season, which usually lasts from June to October.

"This urgent situation calls for everyone, including individuals and premise owners, to do their part to break disease transmission by being vigilant against stagnant water and potential mosquito breeding habitats," said Ms Fu.

Professor Duane Gubler, dengue expert advisory panel chairman and Emeritus Professor at Duke-NUS Medical School, said that "business-as-usual" is not an option given the escalating threat of dengue.

"Novel technologies, including Wolbachia and dengue vaccines, provide new tools to complement and strengthen existing dengue control efforts, and prevent epidemic transmission of this disease," he said.

Launched in 2016, the project involves the release of male Aedes-aegypti mosquitoes infected with the Wolbachia bacteria at selected sites. When female Aedes mosquitoes which are not infected with the bacteria mate with the males, they produce eggs which do not hatch, thus reducing the population of Aedes-aegypti mosquitoes - the main vector of dengue here.

Ms Fu said the expansion of the trial, which will see Project Wolbachia deployed at a total of 13 sites, up from the current five, will allow the authorities to understand the impact of large scale multi-site deployments.

The additional eight sites are: Bedok North, Bedok Reservoir, Chua Chu Kang (Yew Tee), Geylang, Hougang, Punggol, Sengkang and Woodlands.

