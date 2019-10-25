Firewalking festival flames love

Mrs P. Karthigaihini and Mr R. Jayaganes with their sons. (Right) Main priest Venugopal Thirunavakarasu carrying the holy pot and walking on the fire pit. PHOTOS: KARTHIGAIHINI, T. KAVI

Mrs P. Karthigaihini and Mr R. Jayaganes with their sons. (Right) Main priest Venugopal Thirunavakarasu carrying the holy pot and walking on the fire pit. PHOTOS: KARTHIGAIHINI, T. KAVI

Vengadeshwaran Subramaniam

The annual firewalking festival, at the Sri Mariamman Temple on Oct 20, saw the participation of army regular R. Jayaganes and his wife P. Karthigaihini.

They fell in love while doing volunteer work at the temple and got married in 2012.

"I think we were made for each other," said Mrs Karthigaihini, a teacher. "The temple is our life. It's through god's grace that we found each other.

"I am following in the footsteps of my grandmother who used to take part in the festival. My husband has been firewalking since he was 16 years old. I feel it is our responsibility to carry on the tradition. That is why we brought along our children too."

The couple have two sons - Velan, six, and Krishna, five.

The Sri Mariamman Temple in Chinatown is the oldest Hindu temple in Singapore.

It has been the venue for the firewalking festival (Theemithi) since 1840.

Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information, was the Guest of Honour on Oct 20, when 4,191 male devotees and 646 female devotees fulfilled their vows.

The festival actually commenced on Oct 4 with devotees engaging in various rituals, such as the carrying of Paal Kudam (milk pot), offering of Maavilaku (rice flour lamp), performing Kumbiduthandam (prostrating after every step) and Angapradakshinam (lying prostrate and then rolling around the temple while chanting).

In total, 10,451 devotees took part in this year's festival. Last year, it was 10,428.

A new main priest (Pandaram) - Venugopal Thirunavakarasu - carried the Karagam (holy pot believed to be an incarnation of goddess Mariamman) over the 4.5 kilometres from the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple on Serangoon Road to the Sri Mariamman Temple this year.

The 37-year-old had served as the main priest for various pujas and rituals at the Sri Vairavimada Kaliamman Temple in Toa Payoh from 2010 to 2018.

The festival also saw a new registration process. Devotees could sign up at the Sri Mariamman Temple from Sept 20.

They were then sent a QR code which had to be used to get a wristband with a serial number.

svenga@sph.com.sg