Firms restore wages after pay cuts and freezes last year

Firms across industries such as transport, aviation and telecommunications are restoring wages after pay cuts and freezes were imposed to help cut costs during the pandemic last year.

These companies range from Temasek to UOB and Changi Airport Group.

The more stable economic situation is prompting companies to lift cost-cutting measures, signalling confidence in a gradual recovery.

Earlier this month, the Trade and Industry Ministry upgraded its gross domestic product growth forecast range for this year to 6 per cent to 7 per cent.

Human resource (HR) experts said the trend of lifting wage freezes is likely to continue as firms find themselves in a less tenuous position now compared with last year.

Ms Jolin Nguyen, managing director of HR tech and services firm AYP Group, which is in the payroll business, said this trend started in May this year. "Many of our clients have shared that it is to recognise the employees for their hard work and resilience," she added.

Randstad Singapore managing director Jaya Dass noted that the recovering economy has given some companies the confidence to lift cost-cutting measures and focus on growth and expansion.

Ms Betul Genc, Singapore country manager for recruitment firm Adecco, said: "Companies in industries affected by the pandemic such as media, retail, and oil and gas that froze wages or bonuses in 2020 have embarked on wage and bonus restoration or catch-up this year.

"Earlier this year, we have noticed that even with companies in sectors impacted by the pandemic, some companies do pay out a token appreciation bonus to employees."

The Straits Times