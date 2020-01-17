First baby after triple S'pore-India wedding

Three-month-old Kaviish Balaji held up by his parents, Jayanthi and Balaji. Standing behind him are his uncles and aunts: (from left) Arun, Raynuga, Gowri and Hariharasudhan. PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

VENGADESHWARAN SUBRAMANIAM

Three Singaporean sisters married three Indian brothers to great fanfare a little more than a year ago.

Now one of them has a bonny baby, born just a month after she and her husband bought a flat.

Her elder sister is about to get the keys to her new flat, too.

The three daughters of Mrs Jaya Lakshmi and Mr Suppiah Manikam set the world abuzz when they married the sons of Mr Ramalingam Venugopal and Mrs Uma Ramalingam at the Singapore Khalsa Association on November 24, 2018.

tabla! reported the story, "Three Singaporean Sisters married to Three Indian Brothers", along with Tamil Murasu as part of the Pongal celebrations last year.

The story and the associated video went viral. It was picked up by media around the world, including in India and China.

Jayanthi, 28, and Balaji, 31, can scarcely contain their joy.

Their son, Kaviish Balaji, was born at the KK Women's and Children's Hospital last October - just after they bought a flat in Marine Parade in September.

"We got Kaviish just a month after getting our new flat. The timing is perfect and we are all happy. In one or two years, we hope to get a daughter as well," said Jayanthi.

Said her mother, Mrs Jaya Lakshmi: "I was excited when I heard that Jayanthi was pregnant. I asked Balaji and her to stay at my house so I could help look after Jayanthi and the child. Since it's my first grandchild, we are all overjoyed."

Mrs Jaya Lakshmi's eldest daughter, Raynuga, 31, and her husband, Arun, 32, also have reason to be happy.

They have bought a flat in Bedok. They will be getting the keys to the flat next month and plan to move in around that time.

The youngest sister, Gowri, 26, and husband Hariharasudhan, 30, are still living with her parents.

Gowri is working as a part-time Grab driver. Hariharasudhan, who used to work at SATS as a service staff, is switching jobs to work as a warehouse assistant.

Arun, who used to work as a landscaper, has changed jobs too.

Now he is a bus captain with Go Ahead Singapore. Raynuga is an executive at the Dairy Farm Group.

Said Arun: "I work shifts six days a week. Although it's tough, it's a stable job. The salary is also higher. Because of a good job, I can secure a long-term visa more easily. The income also helps in getting a new flat."

Last October saw an enhancement in a housing scheme where Singaporeans aged 21 and above who are married to non-citizens can be eligible for additional housing grants of up to $40,000 when they buy a resale flat for the first time.

"The enhanced housing scheme meant that we got additional grants of around $21,000. With a total grant of about $60,000, we could buy the flat. Arun's higher paying job is also an added benefit," said Raynuga.

Having Indian sons-in-law has been a learning experience for the sisters' parents.

"Getting a visa or PR is always a challenge. The Government should do more to help citizens who have foreign spouses. Don't leave them in the dark, guide them on what they should do," said Mr Suppiah Manikam.

"Many people told me to avoid Indian spouses. They criticised us saying that we will face a lot of issues. But my daughters' happiness is the most important thing to me. They should always be united like this," said Mrs Jaya Lakshmi.

