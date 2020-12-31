First to be vaccinated in S'pore

National Centre for Infectious Diseases senior staff nurse Sarah Lim (right) being administered the Covid-19 vaccination by senior staff nurse Kho Wei Lian on Wednesday. PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Singapore kick-started its national Covid-19 vaccination programme on Wednesday morning, with a senior staff nurse at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) the first to roll up her sleeve for the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.

Ms Sarah Lim, 46, is part of the team that screens suspected Covid-19 cases.

"I feel grateful and thankful for being the first to be vaccinated, I would encourage them (others) to go for it," she said after receiving the shot. "It's not very painful."

She added in Mandarin: "I wanted to take the injection to protect myself, my loved ones, patients and the public. It gives me greater peace of mind."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the vaccinations mark a new chapter in Singapore's fight against the pandemic.

"The vaccine is key to living in a Covid-19 world, but it will still be some time before this storm will pass," he wrote on Facebook.

"Meanwhile, let's stay vigilant to keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy and safe."

The vaccine was removed from the fridge at 8.30am - according to a note on the wall - and delivered about an hour later after it reached room temperature.

It took several minutes for the nurse who administered the jabs to prepare the injection each time.

Once done, the healthcare workers were told to rest for 30 minutes in an observation room.

The national vaccine effort is a critical part of the push for the Republic to return to normalcy and reopen the economy, with most people expected to have the chance to receive it by this year.

Like her colleagues, Ms Lim believes that the vaccine, on top of other stringent measures such as hygiene and mask-wearing, is an added layer of protection.

Second in line was Dr Kalisvar Marimuthu, a 43-year-old senior consultant who manages suspected and confirmed Covid-19 cases.

"It has been a long journey for us to reach here, it has been tough for all of us," he said.

"Vaccines have brought pandemics to their knees in the past," he added, and he hopes that history will be repeated this time.

"I'm hoping there is light at the end of a very long tunnel."

On receiving the shot, he noted: "I'm already feeling better and more protected. This vaccine is probably the last layer of protection for us."

"Vaccines have brought pandemics to their knees in the past. I'm hoping there is light at the end of a very long tunnel."

- Senior consultant Dr Kalisvar Marimuthu