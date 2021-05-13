First inland ash-scattering garden to open in Choa Chu Kang

An NEA officer demonstrating the scattering of ashes - sand was used in this demonstration - at the Garden of Peace. PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Singapore's first inland ash-scattering garden, Garden of Peace, will be operational from Monday.

Developed by the National Environment Agency (NEA), the 9,500 sq m garden will provide another option for the management of cremated human remains in land-scarce Singapore.

Garden of Peace was developed in response to interest expressed by the public for such practices to be made available in Singapore.

Ms Khoo Siew Eng, a volunteer at Green Burial Movement, said: "If everyone chooses to store the ashes in a columbarium, more of them will have to be built. Meanwhile, the ash-scattering garden takes up only a single plot of land."

The ash-scattering garden at the Choa Chu Kang Cemetery Complex is a secular facility open to all religious faiths and adopts an open garden concept, with designated lanes for walkways and ash scattering.

The Straits Times