First in line to get Moderna vaccine

People at Hong Kah North Community Club on Wednesday were among the first in Singapore to get the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

Administering the Moderna vaccine began on Wednesday at four new vaccination centres, including Marsiling Community Club, Punggol 21 Community Club and Radin Mas Community Club.

As more supplies of this vaccine arrive in Singapore, they will be made available at the other vaccination centres, which currently offer only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

By mid-April, there will be a total of 40 vaccination centres islandwide, the Health Ministry has said.