First Parsi and Zoroastrian museum opens in Rochor

Singaporeans now have a chance to learn more about the Parsi community, numbering about 350 here, with the opening of a museum on Monday.

Based at Zoroastrian House on Desker Road in Rochor, it is a showcase of the Parsis' history, traditions and Zoroastrianism, one of the 10 recognised religions here.

The two-floor permanent exhibition, titled The Joyous Flame, tells its story mostly through illustrated panels.

The highlights are some objects that the Parsis use in their daily life - such as a silver fish decorative object used to store sugar and apparel worn during Navjote, an initiation ceremony for children.

The Straits Times