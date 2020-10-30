First pre-event rapid testing for Covid-19 goes smoothly

The opening of the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) 2020 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Monday saw the first pre-event Covid-19 swabbing taking place.

A pilot run of pre-event testing using antigen rapid tests (ART) was announced last week by the Covid-19 task force.

But Health Minister Gan Kim Yong cautioned that the tests, which are less sensitive than the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, may not be able to catch every single Covid-19 case.

Participants in the test on Monday had a swab stick inserted about 2.5cm up their nostrils and twirled several times. The results were sent to them by SMS before they were allowed to enter the ballroom.

Around 215 tests were carried out on Monday and most people appeared to have no issues with them. No one tested positive.

In a Facebook post later that day, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, who gave the opening address at SIEW 2020, said the event had gone smoothly.

Mr Chan said: "We will carefully study the lessons learnt from the successful hosting of SIEW and apply them to other upcoming events in order to ensure a safe, seamless and pleasant Mice experience for all our guests."

The Straits Times