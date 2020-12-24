First shipment of Covid-19 vaccines arrives

The first batch of Covid-19 vaccines has landed here, as Singapore takes a crucial step towards vaccinating its population.

The vaccines - the first shipment from Pfizer-BioNTech to arrive in Asia - were carried by a Singapore Airlines (SIA) Boeing 747-400 freighter, SQ7979.

The cargo flight had departed from Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday and landed at Changi Airport at 7.36pm on Monday.

The shipment was prioritised for loading onto the aircraft in Brussels, as well as during unloading in Singapore, SIA said.

The Straits Times