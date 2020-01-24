Focus on strong ties at Republic Day reception

The Republic Day reception; (right) India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf and Education Minister Ong Ye Kung. PHOTO: HIGH COMMISSION OF INDIA

The Republic Day reception; (right) India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf and Education Minister Ong Ye Kung. PHOTO: HIGH COMMISSION OF INDIA

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Proudly wearing all his military medals across his black suit-clad chest, Mr Ishwar Lall Singh reached the Stamford Ballroom at the Fairmont Hotel in a wheelchair on Wednesday evening.

The 90-year-old is a resident of the Sree Narayana Mission Nursing Home and largely immobile due to age. But the former member of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army Youth Wing forced the Mission's CEO S. Devendran to take him to the Republic Day reception hosted by the High Commission of India.

"I did not want to give the event a miss," said Mr Singh, a Singaporean. "I'm proud to call myself an Indian because of the progress India has made over the 70 years since it became a republic.

"The Indian people were earlier slaves. Now they have earned the respect of the world with their scientific and technical advancements. India is a world leader."

As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day on Jan 26, experts reckon that it has made vast strides over the past seven decades since it became free from British colonial rule. It currently ranks as the world's fifth-largest economy by nominal GDP and the third-largest by purchasing power parity.

Yet, in recent months, the country has been suffering from an economic slowdown and violent protests over a new citizenship law.

India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf, who spoke during the reception, assured the more than 1,200 people present that matters are under control.

"We are moving forward on our path to becoming a US$5 trillion economy in the next five years as we continue with the process of inclusion and providing basic needs to all our people," he said.

"With our strong economic fundamentals, we have the confidence, despite the recent slowdown, that we will restore the long-term growth of seven per cent."

The High Commissioner, who will soon take charge as India's Ambassador to France, also touched on the strong ties India enjoys with Singapore. "Asean will be at the centre of our vision for the Indo-Pacific region," he said. "And Singapore has been integral to our every endeavour."

"It's the people to people relationships and cultural relations that has been the heartbeat of our close ties. This is possible because of the talented Indian community here, but also because Singapore creates an environment that nourishes it."

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, who was the chief guest at the reception, also reflected on the strong ties. "Our interactions can be traced back to the 10th century," he said.

"What used to be an Indian influence has now become Singaporean.

"There are a few bright areas we can work more closely together... Singapore has SkillsFuture, India has Skill India. Both are strategic, log-term national initiatives to help our people adapt and embrace a rapidly changing economic and job landscape."

Mr Atul Temurnikar, co-founder and chairman of Global Schools Foundation Singapore, said the occasion was actually a celebration of the Singapore-India relationship.

"We are connected at several levels," he said. "But importantly now it is creating relationships between entrepreneurs of both countries.

"The Indian government is taking tough decisions to set things right in the country. Things are changing steadily. The GDP has hit the bottom (5.1 per cent). It will soon get back to seven per cent."

Fitness and movement specialist Yogi Sukh, who is from Haryana and has been living in Singapore for 14 years, believes India is doing well but more needs to be done.

"India must celebrate its freedom," he said. "But most importantly it must focus on education, health and road and infrastructure development.

"Internal security is improving, but India has to become more powerful. People respect you only when you are powerful."

