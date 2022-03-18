Foreigners and the war in Ukraine

Foreign fighters in Lviv who are ready to take on the Russian forces. PHOTO: REUTERS

It is interesting that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had to remind the people that it is an offence for any person in Singapore to travel or try to travel to Ukraine to take up arms in the conflict there.

The ministry said it was aware that the Embassy of Ukraine in Singapore had received calls from people expressing an interest in joining the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine.

While Singapore has condemned the invasion of Ukraine, MHA added: "We would like to highlight that it is an offence for any person, while in Singapore, to wage, attempt to wage, or abet the waging of war, against the government of any power with which Singapore is not at war."

It is important to reiterate that Singapore is against the Russian invasion of Ukraine but it is not at war with Russia.

Hence those in Singapore should stay out of Ukraine's conflict with Russia.

The backdrop to the latest developments lies in the announcement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb 27, of the creation of an International Legion within the Ukrainian territorial forces.

According to a report in The Washington Post, Kyiv waived the need for visas, invited applications through its embassies and published step-by-step instructions for potential volunteers.

"Various foreign governments have indicated that they would look favourably upon such volunteers, and media reports indicate that thousands of people may have already enlisted," the March 10 report said.

Last week tabla! reported that more than 500 Indians from across the country, including veterans, had volunteered to join Ukraine's fight against Russia, although Indians are not allowed to fight in other countries.

On the other side of the conflict, on March 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the green light for up to 16,000 volunteers from the Middle East to be deployed alongside Russian-backed rebels to fight in Ukraine.

"If you see that there are these people who want of their own accord, not for money, to come to help the people living in Donbass, then we need to give them what they want and help them get to the conflict zone," President Putin said from the Kremlin.

Herein lies the internationalisation of the war in Ukraine.

Governments unwilling to commit their armed forces to Ukraine's protection, for fear of sparking a war with nuclear-armed Russia, strangely have no problems with their citizens volunteering to fight against Russia.

Moscow's response has been to draw on its own political reserves in the Middle East, particularly in Syria, where Russian intervention has given battle-hardened fighters the upper hand against West-supported insurgents in the civil war.

If Ukraine can be of appeal to those willing to fight and die for "democracy", which is but a code word for Western supremacy in global affairs, Russia can appeal to those who believe that states have the right to protect themselves against malign encirclement - the rationale of Russia's objection to Ukrainian membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, a Western military bloc hostile to Russia.

The foreign volunteers are a small but significant part of the conflict between the West and Russia because they draw in the people of the rest of the world. So be it.

However, where Singapore is concerned, impressionable citizens and other residents have no business dragging the Republic into others' wars.

The Singapore Government's responsibility to its people lies in ensuring the sovereignty, territorial integrity, prosperity and stability of this small island-city-state, not in intervening foolishly in great-power ideological struggles (unless they impinge on Singapore's security).

Singapore's opposition to the Russian invasion upholds key principles of international security from which this country benefits tangibly.

Beyond that, however, the Ukraine war is a terribly unfortunate occurrence but not one to turn Singaporeans into pawns in a foreign conflict.

The Government is being consistent in adopting this stand.

Singapore is vigilant about anyone here trying to join conflicts such as those involving the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. It does not mater whether the motivation for volunteering is religious or not.

The word of the law is: Desist from joining illegal organisations or participating militarily in other nations' conflicts, or else face the law.

There is a good reason for this non-negotiable stand.

To join a foreign conflict is to make Singapore a part of it by extension.

Also, of course, those who participate in foreign martial adventures do not quietly repossess their old Singaporean selves if they survive and return home.

They import the militant ideologies, methods and techniques that they have learnt and refined on their foreign sojourns for use back here in Singapore or in the neighbouring region.

In other words, they become enhanced security threats to Singapore. No responsible government could countenance that.

No responsible citizenry should either.

