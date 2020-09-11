Foreigners from India must take virus test before entering S'pore

All travellers from India who are not Singaporeans or permanent residents will have to take a Covid-19 test before coming to Singapore.

From next Thursday, they will have to present a valid negative test result from a polymerase chain reaction test, which must be taken within 72 hours before their flight here. This new and more stringent border restriction, which covers travellers who were in India within 14 days of their arrival in Singapore, will apply on top of existing requirements - a two-week stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated SHN facilities and a further negative Covid-19 test before the end of the SHN.

Announcing this on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) noted reports of a resurgence of Covid-19 infections in India.

A "significant number" of imported cases in Singapore also have recent travel history to India, it said.

A one-year-old Singaporean baby who had returned from India on Aug 24 was the only imported case on Tuesday. On Monday, two of the three imported cases came from India. The third case was from the Philippines.

