Forging deep-rooted bonds

IB PYP 1 to 5 students at the GIIS East Coast campus celebrated the International Day of Friendship on July 28 with their friends and teachers.

They exchanged friendship bands and chocolates and participated in various activities, including dancing to the Bruno Mars song You Can Count On Me.

There was fun and frolics and, most importantly, constructive interaction.

The celebrations were part of the school's philosophy of 9GEMS which believes in chiselling students into well-rounded individuals.

As part of this development programme, the campus organises events that help students develop bonds, be good communicators, show respect towards others and connect with the community.

Friendship helps children develop important life skills, such as getting along with other people and sorting out problems.