Former Big Splash site converted into new family-friendly destination

The former iconic Big Splash (left) and the new tower. PHOTOS: NATIONAL ARCHIVES, LIM YAOHUI

Singaporeans with fond memories of the former iconic Big Splash water theme park at East Coast Park can now revisit it at the new Coastal PlayGrove, a 4.5ha development with tube slides and water play areas that opened last Sunday.

Built as part of efforts to rejuvenate East Coast Park and help spread out human traffic to the other parts of the park, the Coastal PlayGrove in Area B of the park features structures and designs that are reminiscent of the well-loved water park, including a 16m play structure that is a reconstruction of the Big Splash tower.

The water park closed in 2006 and was later redeveloped as a dining and lifestyle destination that shut its doors in 2016.

Redevelopment works for Coastal PlayGrove started in 2017.

The tower houses a vertical net play area, suitable for youngsters, with nets decked out in red, orange, yellow, green and blue - a nod to the distinctive five-lane coloured slides in the former water park.

Visitors can also access two enclosed tube slides from the third and fourth floor of the tower, which are 7.3m and 11.9m high respectively. Younger children can climb and explore play nets at the base of the tower, which are suitable for those aged five to 12.

There is also a water play area with wading pools and water jets that will be illuminated at night, a nature playgarden designed for children aged three to 12, as well as an outdoor classroom by the sea, designed for pre-schoolers.

The playgarden includes teepees and a log trail for children to engage in imaginative play, while the water park includes platforms to allow wheelchair access along the main pools and streams.

The outdoor classroom, which is equipped with a chalkboard and log stools, and has a view of the sea, will allow nearby pre-schools to conduct more activities at the park.

It has additional features for pre-schoolers to explore and discover, including various fruit trees that have been planted in the area.

There are also new recreational and dining options for park visitors at the Coastal PlayGrove.

