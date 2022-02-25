Four As after break from studies to have twins

Ms Ashvini Annathurai (right) left school in the second year leading up to her A-level exams after getting pregnant.

In 2020, when she was 21, she took time out for a year to look after her newborn twin daughters.

She then wrote to her school Millennia Institute (MI) to ask if she could go back and finish her course the next year.

Yes, said MI principal Tan Wan Yu.

On Tuesday, Ms Ashvini, 23, picked up four As and a near-perfect score of 88.75 out of 90 for the A-level exams.

She took biology, chemistry, mathematics and economics as her main subjects, as well as Tamil, project work and General Paper.

Ms Ashvini found out she was pregnant in 2019 when she was about to take her first round of exams at the end of her second year at MI.

There was also the morning sickness and other ailments to deal with during the exams.

She said: "I actually missed one of my biology exams because I was so sick I just threw up on the bus to school and had to go home."

But, when she returned to school, the community rallied around and embraced her.

"My teachers really took the time to take care of me and two of them, including my form teacher, Ms Jamie Shen, even delivered toys, books and clothes to my house," she said.

Her teachers also pooled money to buy milk powder and diapers for her twins and her schoolmates helped her take notes and catch up on material she had forgotten owing to her absence from school.

