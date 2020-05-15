Free food for medical workers

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

He has been quietly serving free food, fruits and hot drinks to doctors and nursing staff in seven hospitals at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 since April 17.

News about Mr Raghavendra Shastry's effort became public on May 12 when India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf volunteered to pack the items in boxes.

"I felt it was my duty to do whatever I could to support the frontline health workers," said Mr Shastry, who runs the MTR (Mavalli Tiffin Rooms) restaurant at Serangoon Road.

"They usually work long hours and often it is not possible for them to go out and eat.

"I consulted Dr Ravishankar Diddapur, a prominent surgeon, who advised that hot snacks and freshly prepared beverages would be good for the healthcare teams as a complement to the dry snacks like biscuits and sweets they already receive due to the outpouring of donations."

Since his eatery is only dealing in takeaways due to the circuit breaker measures, Mr Shastry thought it best to employ his spare staff to cook items for the hospitals and pack them into boxes.

The items range from south Indian snacks such as vada, khara bath, shavige uppittu and upuma, hot drinks such as coffee, masala tea, regular milk tea and Milo and fruits such as bananas, pears and apples.

In all, he delivers 40 boxes filled with these items to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), Bright Vision Hospital, Singapore General Hospital, Yishun Community Hospital, National University Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Woodlands Hospital on four days - from Tuesday to Friday - every week.

"Sometimes these items are delivered to hospitals at 11am and sometimes around 7.30pm," said Mr Shastry.

"Up to eight vehicles have been arranged for the delivery. I started serving hot coffee and snacks after the hospitals' staff told me that is what they would like to have."

He has set aside $100,000 for his effort, which he expects to continue till mid-June.

He is prepared to continue longer if necessary.

"Money is not important," he said.

"We have to make sure that the healthcare workers are well taken care of."

Mr Ashraf, who packed the hot coffee and snacks into boxes and expertly sealed them with tape, commended Mr Shastry's effort.

"It's an extraordinary initiative to serve those who are making an enormous effort to treat Covid-19 patients through personal courage, commitment and selflessness," he said.

"The front-line warriors give us hope that we can overcome this pandemic. It is a laudable effort on the part of MTR and its management."

santosh@sph.com.sg

