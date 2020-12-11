Free medical and healthcare services

Guest of honour Dr Wan Rizal launching the SEWA Healthcare logo and Facebook page by beating a drum. PHOTO: SKA

Singaporeans across different groups have been facing medical and health-related difficulties caused by Covid-19.

A group of healthcare professionals from the Sikh and Indian diaspora have come together to ease their woes.

On Dec 6, their initiative, SEWA Healthcare, was launched by Dr Wan Rizal, MP for Jalan Besar GRC, at the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA).

It will provide education, counselling and support to people with chronic and terminal illnesses.

SEWA Healthcare and SKA will jointly organise programmes and events to promote a healthy lifestyle among Singaporeans.

They will also promote corporate social responsibility activities such as training and enrichment programmes and collaborate with government agencies and like-minded organisations on health-related matters.

SEWA Healthcare has 50 dedicated volunteers.

Dr Rizal applauded the setting up of SEWA Healthcare, which he likened to "a silver lining in a dark cloud".

He said it is important to re-examine the approach to addressing the healthcare issues facing the elderly in the light of Covid-19.

He also pointed out that older Singaporeans are more likely to be severely hit by retrenchments and job losses and therefore it is "important not just to look at the physical aspects but also the mental health of Singaporeans".

SKA president Hernaikh Singh said SEWA Healthcare's services will benefit many senior members of the association.

"We have plans to organise regular medical screenings and health-related sessions for SKA's members and the Sikh community," he said.

"SEWA Healthcare will also reach out to the larger society."

SEWA Healthcare's president Satyaprakash Tiwari said: "The needs in the healthcare sector are expanding and our volunteers will continue to play an important role in addressing these needs.

"We will work closely with the various stakeholders and constantly revitalise to work to meet the needs of the community."

V.K. Santosh Kumar