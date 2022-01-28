Freedom fighter who lives on

The unveiling ceremony of the bust of Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Singapore Indian Association premises on July 20, 2016. PHOTO: HIGH COMMISSION OF INDIA

ASAD LATIF

The 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose fell on Sunday (Jan 23). His life and work represent a special connection between Singapore and India.

Bose sought to reverse the colonial path taken by Stamford Raffles, who had travelled to Kolkata in early October 1818 for a meeting with Lord Hastings, the Governor-General of Bengal, which gained him permission to discover a post south of Malacca to secure British interests against those of the Dutch. The founding of Singapore by Raffles in 1819 attests to its provenance in the British Raj.

Bose's rise to prominence in the anti-colonial politics of India and his epic journey from Kolkata that eventually brought him to Singapore in July 1943 mark a contrary chapter in relations between India and Singapore.

Raffles embodies Singapore's colonial links with India - which are natural enough given the times. Bose's reverse journey inaugurated a new phase - the quest for independence - that connects India and Singapore today.

Bose is the quintessential Indoporean. His legacy remains to this day. It has at least five aspects.

First, Bose's revitalisation of the Indian Independence League and the Indian National Army (INA) marked the true advent of mass politics in Malaya. "The people of Malaya had never before experienced a political presence in the mould of a giant of the Indian National Congress," the historians Christopher Bayly and Tim Harper write.

"Subhas Bose drew crowds to public rallies on an unprecedented scale: Chinese and Malays, as well as Indians... This was the true dawn of mass politics in Malaya."

The ultimate decolonisation of Malaya/Singapore was produced by mass politics that overcame the fatalism that the British Empire would last forever.

The second part of Bose's legacy involves the way in which he broke with communal theories of Indian history and identity. He merged the sub-identities of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and others whom colonial divide-and-rule politics had placed in hostile ethnic compartments. "In my National Movement the religious question does not exist," he declared.

The third aspect of Bose's legacy lies in its empowerment of women. The Rani of Jhansi Regiment, named after the heroine of the first Indian War of Independence in 1857, was set up in October 1943. Headed by Lakshmi Swaminathan (later Sehgal), who had arrived in Singapore shortly before World War II, the regiment fought alongside men, breaking down traditional boundaries and binaries between men as warriors and women as homemakers. Home expanded to reach the frontiers of war.

The fourth dimension of Bose's legacy consists in the way in which he exemplified leadership as a value that goes beyond charisma (which he possessed) to involve the impersonal virtues of commitment and sacrifice among followers. The thousands who joined him might or might not have believed that he would win: They joined him because, without their companionship, he could not possibly win.

The fifth legacy has to do with the emergence of multiracial activism in Singapore and Malaya. As Japan's and the INA's defeat in the war approached, thoughts in this region turned to driving out the returning colonial British, just as the imperial Japanese had been disposed of. Indians, Malays, Chinese and Eurasians looked forward to a future in which the races would not be divided along colonial lines. They would learn to live together without foreign masters.

We still do.

To that extent, Subhas Chandra Bose lives on amid us.

Asad Latif, a Straits Times editorial writer, is the author of India In The Making Of Singapore.