Full connectivity with Malaysia expected soon

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Thursday said he hoped full connectivity between Singapore and Malaysia would be restored, following the reopening of the borders between the two countries.

Air travel has resumed to more than 180 flights a week to seven destinations across Malaysia, about 40 per cent of the pre-pandemic flight connectivity levels of around 500 flights a week, he added.

"We hope in the next few weeks and months to see full resumption of air connectivity. On land, the Causeway and the Second Link have been opened," Dr Balakrishnan told reporters on the last day of his three-day visit to Malaysia.

"Especially over the long holiday weekends, there's been extensive flow of traffic - not quite at the level pre-pandemic yet but I am sure that will increase over time."

A new ferry service from Desaru is also being explored.

Dr Balakrishnan said Malaysia and Singapore enjoy a strong and close relationship that has been able to withstand the Covid-19 pandemic.

Such a close relationship has also made it easy for Singapore to maintain bilateral ties with its neighbour, despite the changes in government since the 2018 general election.

"The strength of the bilateral relationship, the closeness of the interaction, if anything, has been strengthened and the levels of trust increased by actual performance during the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

"The fact that we could work together to support each other and came through for each other in critical moments made all the difference. In terms of the bilateral political relationship, it's strong, it's close, we are dependable."

During his visit, Dr Balakrishnan was granted an audience with Sultan Nazrin Shah, the deputy king of Malaysia and the Sultan of Perak.

Dr Balakrishnan also called on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and chairman of the National Recovery Council Muhyiddin Yassin. He also met Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, Democratic Action Party secretary-general Anthony Loke and Parti Keadilan Rakyat lawmaker Nurul Izzah Anwar.

When asked if it was challenging for Singapore to develop and strengthen bilateral ties amid the uncertainties and unpredictability of the political situation in Malaysia, Dr Balakrishnan noted that ties between the two neighbours spanned many years, and that he has known Datuk Seri Ismail and Senior Minister and Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein for almost two decades.

"These relationships have spanned both good times and tough times. So it's a relationship that is close," he said.

"Being friends, having a long history of interaction and engagement, ensures that we can communicate effectively without misunderstanding, and that we can collaborate effectively, bring about the fruition of projects of mutual benefit. I would still characterise our relationships as close, dependable, trustworthy."

Bilateral projects, including the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) for which construction is under way, as well as the aborted Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR), were also discussed.

Dr Balakrishnan said "good progress" had been made on the RTS, which would improve land connectivity between Johor and Singapore. "We are looking at, hopefully, the establishment of full passenger services by the end of 2026," he said.

As for the terminated HSR, he said: "On the Malaysian side, they are exploring some new ideas." He added that the Singapore government would study the new proposals.

The Straits Times