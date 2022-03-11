Fully vaccinated Singaporeans can enter Malaysia from April 1

Malaysia will reopen its borders to international visitors from April 1, allowing travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the country without quarantine.

Visitors will be required to undergo pre-departure tests (RT-PCR) and upon-arrival tests (RTK-Antigen under professional supervision) 24 hours after arrival.

This includes Singaporeans, who, like other visitors, will need to download the MySejahtera tracking application and fill up a pre-departure travel form to enter Malaysia.

Omicron wave in Singapore has peaked and is subsiding

The current Omicron wave in Singapore has peaked and the number of infections is now declining.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Wednesday: "There are now good indications that the Omicron transmission wave has peaked and is starting to subside. With that, I hope healthcare workers will finally have a well-deserved and lasting respite."

2 men charged over alleged rape of 32-year-old woman in Tuas

Two men have been charged in a district court after they allegedly raped a woman in Tuas.

The two Bangladeshis - Ahmed Rayhan, 30, and Alam Foysal, 36 - appeared in court via video link on Thursday.

The pair are accused of raping a 32-year-old woman in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both men were not known to the woman.

HDB flat resale prices rose for 20th straight month

The prices of Housing Board resale flats edged up for the 20th straight month in February, while the number of flats sold fell on the back of property cooling measures introduced in December.

Last month, HDB resale flat prices rose by 0.6 per cent compared with January's 1.1 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday. Compared with February last year, prices were up by 12 per cent.

Victims of family violence to get better protection by end-2022

Victims of family violence will get better support by the end of this year, including emergency social service response for urgent situations and legal provisions to protect survivors from abuse.

Amendments to the Women's Charter that are expected to be announced by the end of this year will take a two-pronged approach - enhancing protection and support for survivors of family violence as well as rehabilitation for perpetrators.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling told Parliament on Thursday: "While the primary responsibility for complying with rehabilitative court orders lies with the perpetrator, we recognise the importance of strengthening rehabilitative approaches to encourage perpetrators to complete their rehabilitation."

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta's 2021 salary jumps 48% to $13.6 million

With DBS Group posting a record net profit for last year, the annual salary for its chief executive Piyush Gupta has gone up as well.

Mr Gupta's annual remuneration jumped 47.8 per cent to $13.6 million last year, according to the bank's annual report released on Wednesday.

His total compensation in 2020 was $9.2 million, a 24 per cent drop from the year before.

Mr Gupta's pay last year consisted of a salary base of $1.2 million, a cash bonus of $5.2 million and shares worth $7.1 million. A non-cash component worth $75,462 was also part of his remuneration.