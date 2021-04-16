Fun to see my drawings 'move'

Prashray Deevi with the flipboks he made; (above) the items needed to make a flipbook. PHOTOS: NPSIS

Prashray Deevi, Grade 5

Among the several activities I am involved in, I am really passionate about pencil sketching.

It helps me explore simple animation and create flipbooks.

Though sketching is time consuming, it is fun, especially when you get to enjoy the results of your labour, which is seeing your drawings "move".

I discovered this hobby when I was searching for art tutorials on YouTube.

I came across a video titled "Easy flipbook ideas'' by Andymation.

It made me curious about what a flipbook actually is.

I learnt quite a bit after watching the video, which was very detailed and clear.

It was the most interesting form of art I had ever seen.

The video educated and inspired the artist in me to explore this new and creative way of animation.

I cut some same-sized sheets from my rough note book and made my first attempt at creating a flipbook.

It was so satisfying to see my art in action.

So what is a flipbook?

It is a bunch of cards or sheets that are used as art slides.

Each slide has an art or drawing which is slightly different from the previous one.

Once a bunch of these slides are flipped, your art converts into a story.

I went on a flipbook spree and within a few months of the circuit breaker made more than 10 flipbooks - 80-sheet bundles. This activity still continues.

What you need to make a flipbook: l An idea lLots of time and patience lSome cards and sheets cut in the same size lA clip to hold the cards at one edge lA light pad for tracing (optional) lGraphite pencil, colour pens/pencils/sketch pens.

How to make a flipbook: lNumber your pages as you progress lUse alcohol-based markers for easy blending lUse copic markers for easy and fast colouring lUse liners for highlighting and outlining lStart with a simple DIY light pad. Method: lGet a transparent box folder. lInstall LED light/strip. lConnect the light/strip to a portable power bank.

Voila… you are all set for your own wonderful flipbook journey.