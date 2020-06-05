The future of education

MELANIE COOK

With social distancing and remote work becoming part of our daily life, the challenges and opportunities of online learning are more immediate and urgent than ever. But the problem is that the engagement and completion rates of today's mass e-learning solutions leave much to be desired.

Massive online open courses and training programmes are dismissed as dour, detached and disheartening. Everyone imagines talking heads and static slides that work for the keen few. Rarely are they ideal for the reluctant majority.

Yet, if we study Nintendo Switch's Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the game of the moment, we will see that everyone has his own own way of playing. It's meditative, therapeutic and ingenious - a game booted to live the island-paradise fantasy in any way that speaks to you.

Why can't learning be the same as gaming - an escape that learners willingly throw themselves head-first into?

LEARN TO LEARN

This crisis has highlighted what needs to change culturally, to take advantage of technological advances and to accelerate an environment of innovation. The first step is always changing the mindset.

With that change comes risk, and the only way to mitigate risk is to experiment. We have to build experimentation into our business processes so that we can create immediate value or learning.

We at Hyper Island have rolled out several curated activities with a focus on doing, experimenting, creating, imagining and relating back to actual tasks, thereby creating genuine change in the way learners work and think.

For example, of all the creative ways people have been using Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the approach taken by the writer Gary Whitta, who scripted Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, deserves the blue ribbon.

In April this year, Whitta launched Animal Talking, a late-night talk show hosted within the Animal Crossing world. Using an avatar within the game, Whitta creatively broke the mould of the Zoom talking head of late-night hosts such as John Oliver and Stephen Colbert.

We have done similar work through our co-founder, Prof Jonathan Briggs, who has led our designers in creating new formats for "tried and tested content" - such as murder mysteries and virtual tours of Silicon Valley, followed by visits to the Museum of Failure and interstellar migration.

Applying human-centred methodologies and leveraging a constantly evolving stack of digital tools matched with gamified learning techniques, the format is an immersive experience for learners who want to adopt a learning-by-doing approach.

No doubt learning journeys are charming, but, more critically, learning outcomes are achieved.

LEARN TO ADAPT

As Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella puts it: "We've seen two years' worth of digital transformation in two months." And Nadella is right - we are all racing to adapt, and every passing day has been unique.

This new online workplace is more democratic and community-based than the old. The field is levelled - introverts have room to express themselves, as do juniors and newbies.

We expect the future of work to be more creative, as people find new ways of connecting. It won't be work-life balance, but work-life integration. We'll be more focused, going with the flow with agility.

It will be challenging, with lots of pivots in new ways for dealing with conflict, anxiety and isolation, building team culture and just being human with others.

It potentially is a workplace where people have more time to process and reflect. As working from home becomes our first work context, not the second, we will use technology to live the human condition.

Ms Melanie Cook is the Managing Director (Asia Pacific) of Hyper Island